Hi everyone, I wanted to round up the content from this past quarter, January to March – my first quarter creating Probably Worth Sharing as my full time job.

Regular newsletter will still be tomorrow – with a guide to a plastic-free kitchen!



Here are the free recipes for this quarter that were part of each week’s stories:

Have we seen the last of the snow here in Ontario? I want to believe.

January

Paid subscribers received the beautiful PDF Ugly Vegetable Winter cookbook, meal planner, and grocery list.

February

Paid subscribers received a 50-page PDF cookbook for the Lasagna of Sadness. You can also buy a paperback copy on Amazon and watch the video on YouTube.

March

Paid subscribers received a PDF cookbook for the Strawberry Latte Tiramisu.

There were also tips on how to clean your kitchen, how to host a dinner party, how to buy better groceries, how to eat more protein (which is now a YouTube video!), how to share grief, how to feel seen, and most importantly how to take the farts out of beans!

Thank you for being on this journey with me – for reading, commenting, trying the recipes, and for sharing.

All of this is thanks to you.

Marko