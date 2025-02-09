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Travel Canada
Canadians spend 1% of our GDP on travel to the US annually, spend it here instead
Feb 9, 2025
•
Marko Savic
42
8
12
Buy Canadian. Bye American.
It's time to start buying local
Feb 2, 2025
•
Marko Savic
2,925
74
346
September 2024
Cookbook Supper Club
A book club for people who love to cook
Sep 2, 2024
•
Marko Savic
3
1
August 2024
Buying an electric vehicle
I had questions, you had questions
Aug 25, 2024
•
Marko Savic
1
Let it be, then let it go
I'm going on an adventure!
Aug 18, 2024
•
Marko Savic
13
12
February 2024
What I learned starting (and ending) a food business
A long post about margin and personal values
Feb 11, 2024
•
Marko Savic
8
4
1
January 2024
I lost over 70lbs of body fat in 2023
Spoiler: I started walking every day
Jan 1, 2024
•
Marko Savic
20
1
1
December 2023
What I've lost
A personal update
Dec 16, 2023
•
Marko Savic
18
4
1
October 2023
Easy, high protein breakfast
2 minutes, 2 ingredients, 40g protein, 1 bowl
Oct 29, 2023
•
Marko Savic
6
7
Know the signs of a stroke
And advocate for people in your life
Oct 15, 2023
•
Marko Savic
4
2
We raised over $23,000 for Food4Kids Waterloo Region
Community magic, fueled by granola
Oct 8, 2023
•
Marko Savic
1
September 2023
Fall recipes, from last Fall
Because Granola Daddy Is Tired
Sep 10, 2023
•
Marko Savic
1
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