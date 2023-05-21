Probably Worth Sharing is a reader supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription for $5/m to support my work.

You can listen to me read my poem below while watching this week’s recipe be made in beautiful slow motion on YouTube.

An invitation from Spring

The morel mushroom is an invitation from Spring

It grows at the edge of the dark forest

Where golden light shines through the trees

Morels are only be found in the wild

For a few weeks every Spring

To find morels you need to look at the world changing around you

And accept the future is still being written

Spring invites you to change

Trees grow from branch to bud to bloom

Racing against the last frost to make something new

The birds are loud, looking for love

The forest itself is changing

Letting go of the past for a chance at a new life

Creating space for the morel

Spring invites you be present

For a brief, beautiful time

Chaotic and oscillating

The snow melts like a frozen heart

The rain washes away the past

The sun embraces you again like a lightning strike of of possibility

And though the grey skies return

Blanketing everything in snow once more

Quieting hope

It’s only for a minute

Spring invites you to believe

That rare things can thrive

Even the morel

Too tender for the cruelty of summer

Only here for a few beautiful weeks

Spring invites you to change

If you choose to find a path through your own dark forest

If you stop to appreciate what’s already in front of you

If you stop to imagine what could be, instead of being held back by what was

Spring is fleeting

You might not be able to see it now

But like the morel

Spring will be back

With another invitation to change

Forêt Mushrooms sourced me these morel mushrooms foraged in Guelph by Brother Birch

I’ve been going for a walk every day, twice a day, for over two months now. It’s been very good for my physical and mental health. It’s also been a time for me to truly experience the changes that happen in Spring – the small changes every day that suddenly show up as big and unexpected as Summer.

I wrote this poem on one such walk. It’s about morels, it’s about change, it’s about choosing to leave the dark forest of our minds to reach for hope.

I haven’t written a poem in 20 years, let alone read one out loud, or published on the Internet.

But here I am.

I first made this pastry last Spring, the first time I had morel mushrooms. Morels are so rare and special I wanted to make a showcase for them. If you want to make this recipe, you might be able to get morels for another week, but otherwise you’ll have to wait for next Spring.

If you’re local to me, I got morels this year from Forêt Mushrooms and Brother Birch, and you can sometimes get them from Fresh & Tasty Mushrooms at the Kitchener Market (you have to ask, they won’t be on display).

You can, of course, use any other mushroom. Oyster mushrooms would look and taste beautiful, as would steaks of tender Lion’s Mane. Cinnamon Caps are regularly available at the market here, which have become one of my favourites for risotto – but only use the tops in this application (the stems are woody). You could use any mushroom, but I would opt for something tender and easy to bite through. Ask your mushroom vendor what’s best.

I made my own puff pastry using the good butter, which I found to be worth the effort, but if you want to go Pillsbury then go Pillsbury.

Morel mushroom pastries with shallot cream sauce

Brown butter morels

Makes 8 pastries

Ingredients

8 morels (250g | 1/2 lb, around 1/2 lb of any other mushroom)

4 tbsp good butter

Method

Clean mushrooms with a dry pastry brush to remove any dirt (if foraged) or wood chips (if grown indoors) – don’t soak in water!

Cut larger morels in half (for other mushrooms cut to 2–3” x 1/2” pieces). Morels are hollow inside unlike most other mushrooms, so check for critters.

In a large frying pan on medium heat, add the butter and heat until the foaming subsides.

Salt the mushrooms with a pinch of salt.

Cook the mushrooms on one side for 15–20 minutes until deeply golden brown.

Flip the mushrooms and cook until the other side is deeply golden brown, another 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and set aside.

Shallot cream sauce

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

8–10 shallots (500g | 1lb), diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

8 sprigs of fresh thyme (1 tbsp dried)

250ml | 1 cup cream (10–35% depending, I used Eby Manor 10% here)

Salt

White pepper to taste

Method

Put a medium saucepan (3.5 quart) on medium heat.

Add the butter and cook until it foams.

Add the shallots, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Cook for 20–30 minutes until the shallots are soft and beginning to caramelized but haven’t taken on too much colour yet.

Add the thyme, 1/2 tsp white pepper, and the cream.

Bring the cream to a gentle simmer and cook for another 15 minutes until thickened, leaving a streak of pan visible for a second when you drag a spoon through the mixture. It will reduce further in the oven.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Set aside to cool.

Pastry assembly

Ingredients

8 brown butter morels

1 cup shallot cream sauce

1 egg, beaten

1 pack of frozen puff pastry dough, thawed. For home-made, I used Claire Saffitz’s rough puff pastry from Dessert Person and unsalted butter from St. Brigid’s Creamery.

Flakey salt

White pepper

Method

Preheat your oven to 425°F.

Roll out the pastry to 1/8” thick and use a pizza cutter to cut 8 @ 4” squares.

With the remaining pastry cut 4” strips that are 1/4” wide.

Place the squares on a baking sheet, 1” apart.

Using a pastry brush, brush a 1/4” border around each square.

Place the 1/4” strips around the pastry to create a frame that will hold the shallot cream sauce. Smooth out into an even layer.

Place a morel in the centre. For smaller morels or other mushrooms, add 2–3 mushrooms.

Brush the edges with egg wash.

Sprinkle with flakey salt and white pepper.

Bake for 25 minutes until golden brown. The filling will look quite puffed when it comes out of the oven and settle as it cools.

Serve warm.