April is Earth Month, and this month I’m going to focus on sustainability efforts in the kitchen. This week is focused on how to have a plastic-free kitchen.

I made a commitment to myself, and now to you, that I am going to stop using plastic in my kitchen. Plastic is easy and convenient, but it’s a bane on the health of humans, animals, and our planet. Plastic is a byproduct of the fossil fuel industry and it doesn’t decompose naturally – so every piece of plastic we create is permanently here on this earth. It’s harming ocean life. It’s in our drinking water. It’s in our blood.

But plastic is cheap, convenient, and when you are done with it you never see it again. The waste is someone else’s problem. When the consequences are invisible, it is difficult to see the harm in your actions. When the consequences are invisible, it is difficult to invest in change and advocate for change.

Making the invisible visible

For over a year now, I’ve stopped using plastic quart containers, Tupperware, and Ziploc bags. When my friends come to visit and I give them leftovers, I send them home with food on a plate. Or in a glass jar. Something re-usable. Oftentimes something they have to bring back.

My friends weren’t fond of this initially. They can throw out a Ziploc bag, but they have to return my plates. It’s the imposition in their kitchen that they see. A constant reminder that these containers are permanent. Because we can throw plastic away we never give it a second thought – out of sight, out of mind, in the oceans, in our blood.

My friends have gotten used to this. It’s working to change their own habits. More often than not they have started showing up with their own glass containers and plates. Making the invisible visible works.

Start with incremental change

Removing plastic from your life is very hard. It has been subsidized into every corner of your life. I’m not perfect at this, you won’t be perfect at this. The goal is to get a little bit better every day and hold ourselves accountable to the world we want to live in.

I do not want, or need, you to throw out all the plastic in your life. Throwing out all your plastic may be a worse solution – since it all goes to landfills and the oceans. Going plastic-free all at once is also very expensive – so consider what you can upgrade over time. Focus on what you can afford and have access to. If you’re giving gifts to friends, consider some of the more hard-to-rationalize items, like beeswax food wrap – which is $20, so it’s a reasonable gift, but it’s $20, so it’s kind of crazy to buy for yourself.

Consider replacing what you can as you run through what you have – I am still working through my Costco-sized plastic wrap, freezer bags, and for some reason I bought like 50 sponges at once. As these items get used and wear down I’ll replace them with alternatives.

I’m going to briefly discuss why plastic is a problem, how recycling is a lie, and then provide non-plastic alternatives to the most common kitchen items. All products referenced below are products I’ve purchased on my own and no content in this newsletter is sponsored. Some links to products are Amazon affiliate links, but I am only linking to products I have purchased myself and can verify are great.

Replace, Remove, Re-Evaluate

Plastic recycling is a lie: the majority of plastic recycling is being shipped to developing countries, where it’s dumped in the ocean. Reduce, reuse, recycle is a lie sold to consumers – we should replace, remove, and re-evaluate instead.

Part of this is actually the fault of the city I live in – Kitchener pioneered blue box recycling sortation in 1983! Prior to blue box programs, recycling was the responsibility of the manufacturer – bottle deposits were the norm, glass bottles and jars were re-used in a circular fashion, or recycled into new glass. Circulr, a new company working to bring back the circular glass jar economy, is doing great work here.

Blue box programs shifted responsibility onto individual consumers and municipalities, enabling a rapid shift to plastic packaging.

We were told that plastic would be recycled into new plastic. Today, many municipal recycling systems, including Kitchener’s, collect all of the blue box recycling to sell to overseas recycling facilities. In 2018 China stopped allowing the import of plastics, since they were not being recycled but being turned into ocean trash. Now it’s Indonesia’s problem.

According to Toronto’s waste management, as little as 5% of collected “recyclables” are recycled. The Region of Waterloo crushes glass to use in road construction.

But you don’t have to look at the plastic, and the blue bin makes you feel good, so who cares?

I will remind you that food is political and these are regulatory problems.

What’s in your plastic?

Plastic is discussed as a big over-arching material, but it’s dozens of different chemical polymers with different properties and various levels of food safety.

It’s difficult to know what’s in plastic – if you flip over a plastic container it has a plastic numbering system. This is misleading, because it’s in the recycling triangle – implying all of them are recyclable. Instead, you have to look at your regional system to see which plastic numbers are accepted.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET or PETE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC or Vinyl) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS or Styrofoam) Other

Here in Kitchener, all 7 types of plastic are able to be added to the blue bin – and our plastics were shipped to China until 2018, now they are shipped to the US. In Toronto, plastics 3 and 7 can’t be recycled. In LA, only plastics 1, 2, and 5 are eligible to be recycled. However, since many consumers aren’t aware of this they end up creating mixed recycling (“dirty recycling”) that has to be manually sorted by cheap, overseas labour.

Many plastics now claim to be “BPA Free,” but are made from the mysterious Plastic #7 – other. It’s impossible to know what the components of that plastic are or if it has any health effects or if it has been studied.

Think about all those yogurt containers our mom’s washed over and over again in the 90s. Turns out they’re leaching micro plastics into your body. Re-use is a bad idea when it comes to plastic.

A plastic free kitchen

That’s my very brief tour into why plastic is bad. Now how do you remove it, replace it, and re-evaluate it? Start by thinking about where it impacts your life.

Single-use, re-usable, and structural plastic

Single-use plastics have an immediate impact and should be the first items you replace. These are items like plastic wrap, plastic bags for produce, freezer bags, etc. Generally these are made from low-quality plastic that’s not thermally resistant, meaning hot water can leach chemicals out of the plastic. Generally the softer and more transparent a plastic is, the more susceptible to heat damage it will be.

Re-usable plastic will degrade over time. Good, opaque Tupperware can last a long time if kept out of the dishwasher. But some plastics, like shaker bottles and microfibre towels have a large micro plastics impact, for your body and our water systems. Many store-bought containers, like yogurt containers, are not meant to re-used and washing the containers in hot water will leach some of the chemicals out of the plastics.

Permanent plastic, like storage containers and drying racks should last a long time – and replacing them for sake of replacement adds plastic waste. These are the last to go and should only be replaced due to failure.

Sustainable alternatives

The sustainable alternative materials you want to use are:

Glass, which is biologically inert and infinitely recyclable

Aluminum and steel, which are infinitely recyclable

Wood, which is biodegradable and when FSC-certified it’s managed in an ethical, sustainable way that helps promote forest growth

The plastic lobby will discuss the carbon footprint of glass, aluminum, and wood – and they’re not wrong. Glass and metal production are both energy intensive and it’s heavier to move, both of which result in greenhouse gas emission in today’s energy systems. The plastic lobby would say that makes plastic the green choice – it does not. Remember, every piece of plastic creates a permanent impact on the planet. Fixing the energy grid is the solution, there are already manufacturing techniques for green energy glass, green energy metal, and green transportation. It is all possible. Accelerating a green energy economy is the solution.

Less sustainable, but also less energy-intensive solutions are:

Silicone, which is biologically inert but can’t be recycled or composted – it’s another forever material. Silicone has very complicated production processes, and if silicone isn’t heated to a high enough temperature during manufacture it will retain some of the binding chemicals (they’re supposed to burn off). High quality silicone smells like nothing. Bad quality silicone, which you can find a lot of on Amazon, smells like chemicals because those are chemicals. Do not use smelly silicone. Buy a better quality product.

Bamboo as a paper product or whole wood is very sustainable, but pulp bamboo – such as used in plates and cutlery – is not. It’s generally bonded with PVA glue. While we have fond memories of PVA glue from Art Attack, it’s simply another kind of plastic – polyvinyl acetate, which is not biodegradable.

I’ll discuss fabrics later below.

Product replacement guide

As you use up products or they naturally wear down and need to be replaced, consider the following alternatives to plastic products.

Cling wrap / plastic wrap

Plastic wrap is one of the most common single-use plastics in the kitchen. Replacing it depends on your use case:

Wrapping food in the fridge – use unbleached, vegetable-wax coated wax paper

Proofing bread – if you’re proofing bread in a bowl, cover it with a plate or a wet cloth. If you’re proofing on a baking sheet, cover it with a second inverted baking sheet.

If you are using wax paper or parchment paper, ensure that they are from FSC-certified forests. Unbleached, brown parchment and wax paper can be composted. Wax paper can be coated either in paraffin wax (a fossil fuel byproduct that can’t be composted) or vegetable-based wax (which can be composted). I buy from If You Care, which is the most judgemental brand name ever. But I do care. As my friend Kelly says, you have to care the whole time.

Ziploc bags / freezer bags

I’ve mostly switched to glass jars and containers for freezer storage. Many glass jars are freezer safe, but check on the label when buying them. If you are freezing in glass jars, make sure that you are leaving “head room” in the jar for liquids to expand as they freeze so the jar doesn’t break.

You can also use large silicone ice cube molds for freezing liquids, like soups and broths, in pre-measured portions that you can transfer to a glass container once frozen. This is a safer option (if you’re worried about glass breaking as food freezes) and is very convenient.

If you’re using a freezer bag for something like marinating, consider using a glass bowl. Avoid using metal for things with acid (like lemon or tomato), since it can be reactive to the acid and dramatically change the flavour.

Containers

For leftovers, keep them on plates and cover them with brown wax paper (with a vegetable coating) or beeswax wrap.

Keep and re-use glass jars! Leftover glass jars, like from jam, are great because you can give them to people and not have to worry if they make their way to Narnia.

Those plastic pint containers like everyone on the internet uses? They’re really handy but aren’t great for re-use and washing, and they should never go in the dishwasher. As a replacement, I like using Weck jars (500ml, 250ml), which are similar in size/shape, with no rim, stackable, and made of glass. Weck jars can be very expensive, so you can also use Ball or Mason canning jars, which are much more affordable.

Duralex stackable glass prep bowls are great (mixing bowl set, small prep bowl set), and re-usable silicone lids make these great prep-and-storage containers that can stack and go in the dishwasher (I don’t use the silicone lids so I don’t have a brand to recommend).

For pantry containers for long-term food storage, I have switched to using large-mouth glass jars. ULine is a problematic company, but I haven’t found any other direct-to-consumer alternatives for affordable glass bottles. Please comment if you know one. Instead of buying expensive plastic pantry containers like OXO Pop containers, you can buy glass jars in bulk for a very affordable price. I bought Amber Glass Jars from ULine for $3.20 each for 1L jars (in 2019, before the election denialism) – compared to $30 for one plastic OXO Pop container.

Cutting boards

With a plastic cutting board you are literally cutting microplastics into your food. Plastic cutting boards have the same issues in the dishwasher as any plastic.

Your best option for a dishwasher-safe cutting board is a wood-core, natural rubber cutting board like the Hasegawa cutting boards you see my use in my videos. I love these cutting boards. They are very expensive but made from natural materials, dishwasher safe, and knife safe.

Wood cutting boards are also great, but can be difficult to wash and maintain. End-grain cutting boards are easy on knives, but are glued together with plastic-based glues. Solid wood boards can warp over time but are glue-free. Wood boards should maintained with a natural wood oil, such as a refined coconut oil or beeswax. Mineral oil is a byproduct of the fossil fuel industry and should not be used in food applications, despite being labelled “natural.”

Glass is harder than metal, which means it will dull your knives very quickly. Avoid glass cutting boards.

Bamboo is an extremely hard material which will dull your knives very quickly. Wood will be much gentler. Bamboo is more affordable. It’s a trade-off.

Plastic water bottles

Please stop using re-usable plastic water bottles and do not put them in the dishwasher. Metal and glass water bottles come in a wide array of price points and are very durable and dishwasher safe.

Shaker bottles

If you’re physically active and have protein shakes you likely have a handful of shaker bottles kicking around. I would like you to consider what happens in a shaker bottle: a metal ball, intent on separating particles, is forcibly being shaken across a plastic container filled with liquid you’re going to consume. This is happening every time you use it. Metal is harder than plastic, so it will shear off micro plastic particles every time it passes by. You’re literally creating micro plastics to consume every time you use a shaker bottle.

Blender Bottle makes a glass alternative with the same shaker ball. They also make a stainless steel version. This is one I would replace immediately. I use the glass bottle.

One more pitch: have you ever washed a shaker bottle, washed it again, and it inexplicably still smells like your protein powder? That’s plastic leaching. And it’s one of those funny things with fitness people who shout “don’t you care what you put in your body?” But they’ll coat themselves in plastic clothing and drink their microplastics. If you are going to micromanage every macronutrient that goes into your body, you can micromanage plastic too.

Packaging

Changing packaging will require you to do two things – first, write the marketing teams for the brands you love and request they move to sustainable packaging.

Second, change the products you buy, how you shop, and which stores you go to. This is a very hard, long-term change that requires all new habits. It will not happen overnight and don’t pressure yourself to do that.

If you’re in Waterloo Region, consider shopping at Full Circle for plastic-free bulk shopping.

Vacuum sealer bags

You can use vacuum seal bags made from PLA – polylactic acid, which is a bio-plastic made from corn. Composting isn’t always composting, which I’ll talk about next week. PLA is only compostable in 120-day systems. This isn’t everywhere. Some systems, like the new composting system in Los Angeles, are 90-day systems that can’t process PLA. If you’re composting in your backyard, it’s fine.

You can also consider a bag-less sous-vide system by using a Combi-Steam oven, such as the Anova Precision Oven or the Miele DGC ovens (which I have). These aren’t at accessible price-points: the Anova is a very large countertop oven at $979 (Canadian) and the Miele is a built-in appliance with dedicated plumbing and electrical requirements (and 10x the cost of Anova). I really wish these were more affordable because they are revolutionary cooking appliances.

Soap

Dish soap is packaged in plastic, and sometimes contains plastic itself!

You have two main options here: buy soap in bulk, in thinner refill pouches – it’s less plastic. Or switch to solid soap, such as The Bare Home.

Dishwasher detergent

The dishwasher packs are coated in plastic that melts and it can be harmful long-term to your dishwasher if you don’t regularly run the hot cycle (because, say, you’re washing plastic). The powder is more effective and cheaper, but a bit messier. Use the powder.

I have a Miele dishwasher with AutoDos, which automatically dispenses detergent. I am pretty disappointed in Miele in this product. It works amazingly well, but they advocate for a lot of sustainability initiatives, and AutoDos is a huge contributor to plastic waste – each package lasts about a month and is made of rigid plastic. If they sold a refillable metal container and a box of detergent it would be fully sustainable – but to lock you into their ecosystem they use disposable plastic cartridges. It’s a shame because the system itself (and their detergent) works great, and their marketing is entirely centered around sustainability.

Laundry detergent

Liquid laundry detergent and detergent pods are scams – they heavily use plastic in their packaging and coatings. Their transportation (and thus carbon) costs are much higher because they are heavier – and they are mostly water!

Powder detergent is just as effective in HE laundry machines. It’s packaged in recyclable paper or metal containers. I can personally vouch for the quality of Miele’s laundry powders and I also really like Nellie’s Laundry Soda – but it’s shipped in a plastic bag in a metal container, which is a mild annoyance (but it is still way less plastic than Tide Pods).

Sponges

Sponges are made of plastic! And the reason some sponges smell is because the plastic in your sponge and the plastic in your soap interact in a funky way!

There are many natural alternatives to sponges:

Non-stick pans

Non-stick pans are coated in PFOA/PFAS, which is a type of plastic. It begins to soften at 350°F and break down at 450°F. It’s bad for you, it doesn’t last long – it’s not safe to use once it’s scratched – meaning you’re going to be throwing out heavy pieces of metal. When recycled, the plastic has to be burned off releasing toxic chemicals. PFOA is a “forever chemical” and while there are new tools from science to help deal with forever chemicals, they shouldn’t be in your food.

I still have one non-stick pan that I use for finicky cooking. But it never goes in the dishwasher and it’s never on high heat.

Cast iron and carbon steel are the best solutions here. You can have a stainless steel pan act non-stick if you treat it right (pre-heat the pan, then pre-heat the fat, then cook).

Ceramic coated pans are a possible solution, but ceramic quality varies dramatically and you have to spend a lot of money to get something good. You can get a good cast iron pan for $30 that will outlive us all. Skip the ceramic pans.

Produce bags, grocery bags

Please don’t use the plastic bags for produce at the grocery store. You don’t need them! Throw everything loose in your cart like a crazy person.

When you get home, wash all your produce and wrap it in clean kitchen towels if you want it to retain moisture.

Things get weird with greenwashing – like butcher paper appears compostable, but how do you know if it’s lined with silicone powder (compostable), PLA (120 day compostable), or PET plastic? You can’t know and aspirational composting hurts the composting system.

Cooking utensils

Please don’t cook with plastic utensils – they will melt at high heat and break down from friction with metal. Look at using wood, metal, and silicone utensils.

Garbage bags

You can use paper lawn bags and compostable garbage bags and bin liners!

If you’re in a condo or apartment setting, your condo corporation is likely responsible for your garbage collection contracts. If you do not have composting you can lobby the condo Board to add composting. It may increase your condo fees marginally, but if you’re looking for individual actions you can take to reduce waste in landfills this is a great one.

If your local waste management doesn’t have composting, lobby your local politicians until it happens. Get everyone to write a sternly worded letter.

Product packaging

It’s very hard to avoid plastic packaging without changing the products you buy. Consider writing to the marketing departments of these companies to have them change their packaging.

You can consider changing brands. Products with glass containers may have a bottle deposit, which if you remember to return them is only a one-time fee. I buy Eby Manor milk in glass bottles. Beck’s Broth in glass containers. Zero waste grocery stores, like Full Circle, offer glass containers instead of plastic bags like Bulk Barn.

Microfibre cloths

Clothing is the number one consumer source of micro plastics pollution, with some studies saying laundry is responsible for 35% of all microplastics pollution. In the kitchen and home, microfibre cloths and mop pads contribute to this pollution.

Think about clothing for a moment – your skin is the largest organ in your body. Every day you may be covering yourself in plastic. Fabrics like microfibre, rayon, polyester, spandex/Lycra, polyester, polyamide (Nylon), are all made of fossil-fuel based plastic. Would you cover your eyes in plastic? Your mouth? Your liver?

Why are you covering your skin in plastic?

Consider switching to linen, hemp, wool, organic cotton, and silk where possible. It’s a very difficult and expensive (and often, less comfortable) path to switch to natural fabrics. There are many progressive brands doing this. Anian, a Canadian clothing company, is making their own fabrics entirely from recycled wool and recycled cotton to create a circular clothing system (manufactured in Canada).

Wood-pulp and bamboo based fabrics like Lyocell/Tencel are possibly sustainable but very prone to greenwashing – depending on the manufacturing method, these fabrics can be made in closed-loop, circular systems with non-toxic chemicals. But more often, particularly for the products made in countries with looser regulations like China, these fabrics are made with extremely chemically intensive processes. While they appear natural from a marketing message they are quite harmful to water systems.

And as a reminder, cotton is the single-largest contributor to pesticide and insecticide usage in the world. Only buy organic cotton, if you are buying cotton products.

Paper towel

Paper towel has a huge carbon and chemical footprint. It’s large, requiring high transportation costs. It’s wrapped in plastic. It’s bleached, so it can’t be composted (it will degrade over time). It’s also very expensive.

I have 30 or so kitchen towels – large, organic cotton flour sack towels. I have a whole drawer full of them. I have a basket in my kitchen to toss the dirty towels in. I wash them on the sanitize cycle in my washing machine. I use them for everything I would use paper towels for: drying herbs and produce. Covering bread as it proofs. Draining fried foods. Cleaning up spills and messes. Investing in towels can be expensive, but I haven’t bought paper towels in years and it has saved me so much money.

Toilet paper

Toilet paper has all the same issues as paper towel! Two options to consider, one is a bidet attachment – which can be installed on any toilet. A bidet attachment connects to the water line for your toilet (the cold water is fine, you won’t notice – it will save you $100 and make installation easier). Bidet attachments are self-cleaning. They clean you! I got one in the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 and have now become a bidet attachment advocate. Everyone should have one. They start $40!

You still need toilet paper, so I recommend the brand Who Gives A Crap – they are a certified B-Corporation, using their profits to build toilets in developing countries. It ships in a cardboard box. The toilet paper is wrapped in beautiful (re-usable!) paper gift wrap. And it’s made from bamboo, which grows very fast and is more sustainable than toilet paper from trees.

Toilet bowl cleaner

Toilet bowl cleaner has a large plastic, carbon, and chemical footprint. Nature Clean makes cleaner-strips, packaged in cardboard. I find it works really well. It takes up less space in the cabinet. It’s a better user experience. And it’s cheaper – $9.99 for 36 uses!

Candles

Most candles at the store are made from paraffin wax, which is made from dead dinosaurs – petrochemicals. Look for soy and beeswax candles. (Buy the Probably Worth Sharing inspired Fancy Man candle at Vital Little Plans).

Lighters

More plastic that can’t be recycled. Use matches.

You can have an impact

Starting to remove plastic can have a really large impact on how you see environmental issues. You don’t need to change everything at once. And you shouldn’t throw away structural plastic. Look at replacing what’s wearing down and what’s touching food.

Together we can make the changes we need to improve the health of ourselves and our planet. We’re all in this together.

And don’t forget to write to your politicians to ask that recycling gets regulated into something meaningful.

Marko