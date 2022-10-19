It’s Probably Worth Sharing

Hello, I’m Marko!

I write a weekly newsletter here on Substack, where I share personal stories behind recipes, food, and our food system. I try to write from the heart, sharing my honest point of view – with a focus on seasonal, local, sustainable food.

If you’re new here, my top posts are:

Are You Eating Enough Protein? Where I discuss my challenges with weight gain during lockdown and offer some solutions (through the power of granola!)

Why Is There Corn In My Cheese? Where I break down the adulteration of dairy products (and most products), with recipes for ricotta and mascarpone cheese

Crying Snacks – Where I discuss episode 3 of The Last of Us and it’s impact on me as a middle aged gay man, with recipes for crying snacks

The Lasagna of Sadness – Where I share my experience with my mom passing away from cancer and how it changed the way I support my friends with food, with recipes for lasagna

Please Leave By Nine – Where I share how I plan and cook for dinner parties

You can also find me on YouTube, where I share recipe videos (roasted cauliflower is the most popular). On Instagram you’ll find daily cooking on my Stories. And you can find all of my recipes on my website.

Probably Worth Sharing is entirely funded by paid subscribers on Substack. Any products I cover were purchased with my own money. You can read more about my ethics here.

Paid subscribers receive printable, PDF copies of all recipes. A monthly PDF cookbook (such as Ugly Vegetable Winter and The Lasagna of Sadness), and my undying gratitude.

Thank you for reading, cooking, and sharing.

– Marko